When schools suddenly converted to e-learning at the end of last school year, it was rough for many reasons.

One company observed what went right and wrong during that time and decided to do something about it.

Dr. Keith Westman is a former teacher who developed an e-learning platform called Otus that he said will address the issues from last year to make things smoother this school year —and you can get it for free.

Westman joined WGN Weekend Morning News to discuss Otus.