Fondue — you have plans for New Year’s Eve? Or Valentine’s Day?

The bubbles aren’t just for the champagne at Geja’s Café in Lincoln Park. Hot oil bubbles in the fondue part along with cheese and chocolate.

Geja’s has been in business since 1971. In 2015, it was named the most romantic restaurant in the country.

More information at www.gejascafe.com

Back to the bubbly. Through the end of February, Geja’s is having a champagne festival featuring Gruet sparkling wines. The restaurant is celebrating Valentine’s Day the whole month of February.

And if you don’t want to imbibe at the restaurant, you can order out and get the fondue set up with it.