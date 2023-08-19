CHICAGO — For the tenth time, a festival in a north suburb will get the chance to see art that is made both locally and nationally.

The Evanston Art & Big Fork Festival has started in Evanston, opening up on Friday and continuing through Sunday afternoon, located at the corner of Church Street and Sherman Avenue.

It features over 130 juried artists and artisans during the three-day event with a variety of items for visitors to see or purchase. There will also be live music, food trucks, and activities for kids during the three-day event.

Amy Amdur, the producer of the Evanston Art & Big Fork Festival, joined WGN Weekend News on Saturday to talk about the event. She also brought some of the art in studio to show host Sean Lewis along with the audience.

You can watch that show from the August 19 show in the video above.

The Evanston Art & Big Fork Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and you can see more about the event here.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.