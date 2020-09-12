Evanston music store rejuvenated by online approach during pandemic

EVANSTON, Ill. — Before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, Guitar Works in Evanston did not have much of an online or social media presence.

With non-essential in-person businesses halted for weeks, Guitar Works moved their business to be primarily online. What they didn’t anticipate was a boom of new guitarists eager to learn.

“We went from a lot of regulars that used to come in on Saturdays, finding us online and buying guitars from us,” store employee Larry Brown said.

Also contributing to the meteoric rise in business is new repairs, hinting that many people who have not touched an instrument in years decided to pick it back up during the pandemic.

“A lot of people want to get back into playing. They’re bringing them in every day,” Brown said.

Guitar Works boasts a wide range of electric and acoustic guitars, mandolins, ukuleles, as well as any accessories a guitarist may need.

For those brand new or wanting to brush up, Guitar Works offers online guitar lessons as well.

For those interested in more information on Guitar Works, visit their website here.