European-style market offers unique eats, treats and treasures in Geneva

GENEVA, Ill. — The Geneva French Market has something for everyone, including fruits and vegetables, flowers and baked goods, and even jewelry and books for sale at the European-style market.

You can tell fall is in full swing just by looking at tables full of vibrant fruits and vegetables hand-picked by local farmers like those at Windy Acres Farm.

Fresh seafood flown in from all over the world, some of the best empanadas you will ever taste, and handmade chimney cakes made from a Romanian recipe that’s hundreds of years old are all for sale at the market.

The Geneva French Market at South Street and South 4th Street is open every Sunday through November 8 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.