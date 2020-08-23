Dozens of stores offering end-of-summer sales in Wicker Park and Bucktown

CHICAGO — While it’s sad that summer is almost over, on the bright side it means businesses are getting rid of the old (at a discount) to make space for the new.

There are 26 retail, specialty stores and restaurants participating in an end-of-summer sale in Wicker Park and Bucktown from Monday through next weekend.

This includes women’s boutique Steely, which opened in the middle of a pandemic seven weeks ago but owner Sam Clark says has received lots of community support.

Another option is Sprout, an organic children’s clothing and accessory store which is offering exclusive deals on necessities and gear. Through next Sunday, select strollers are 15 to 20 percent off.

WGN’s Marcella Raymond visited some of the stores to give a preview of what’s on sale.