Diversity celebrated at Morton Arboretum Asia Festival

LISLE, Ill. — The Morton Arboretum not only has a diverse collection of trees, it also celebrates diverse cultures through the Destination Asia Festival.

Eight Asian countries were represented Saturday at the Morton Arboretum. Destination Asia began in 2014 as a chance to learn about Asian culture, steep traditions and history.

Like the Tyco, a Japanese drum that’s over 2,000 years old, Saturday’s performance had a modern interpretation.

“I think it’s really great to appreciate different cultures here today and in our own neighborhoods,” Jenelle Hardtke, special event manager, said.