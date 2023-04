CHICAGO — A new dining experience is popping up in Chicago called Dinner With a View.

Chef Manu and Trevor Coulton joined WGN Weekend Morning News to talk about it.

You can make a reservation for Dinner With A View online.

WGN viewers can get a 60% discount by using the code WGN60.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.