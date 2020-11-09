Coffee brand aims to show making good coffee doesn’t need to be difficult

CHICAGO — Making a great cup of coffee doesn’t have to be difficult, and the end result is well worth a little extra prep time.

Don’t let the many types of beans or preparations intimidate you: Chicago French Press is here to help.

Kris Christian said she was sticking to instant coffee until she found a $20 French press which she said changed her life.

“I delved into the process and realized it’s just coffee and water, and it’s not as intimidating as you think,” Christian said.

The black-owned coffee company started online and opened a pop-up inside the Roosevelt Collection in the South Loop to promote its two home subscriptions.

Chicago French Press is continuing to grow; you can now find the coffee bags at TJ Maxx and Marshall’s.

“This happened way faster than we expected, but we’re ready,” Christian said.

Inside the pop-up, the enthusiasm of the staff and customers is contagious. So come in and get your classic soul vibe on and sit outside while you can.

It’s also coffee for a good cause, as 5% of the cost of a bag goes to Take Back Chicago’s efforts to help struggling families through the holidays.