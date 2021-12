CLEVELAND (StudyFinds.org) — Viagra, a drug well-known for its ability to treat erectile dysfunction, may soon have a surprising new purpose — preventing Alzheimer’s disease. A study of existing FDA-approved medications has revealed that taking the drug lowered the chances of developing the disease over the next six years by a stunning 69%.

Sildenafil — which drug manufacturers label as Viagra for erectile dysfunction and as Revatio for pulmonary hypertension — emerged from a field of over 1,600 FDA-approved drugs as the most promising candidate to battle Alzheimer’s. Researchers from the Cleveland Clinic’s Genomic Medicine Institute examined a database of more than seven million patients, finding that the ED medication performed significantly better than high blood pressure and diabetes drugs like losartan and metformin.