Founder and CEO of Strategy for Access and Fund for the Disabled, Vanessa Harris joins WGN Weekend Morning News to share more on the new program dedicated to recognize those impacting the fields of art, justice, media and storytelling.

For more information: 2023 Leaders for a New Chicago — Field Foundation of Illinois

