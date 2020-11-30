Christmas tree farm brings a winter wonderland to Chicago

CHICAGO — As millions brace for a unique holiday season greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, two acres filled with Christmas trees right in Chicago offers a socially-distanced winter experience.

The Jack Frost Winter Walk and Christmas tree farm on Goose Island has trees of all sizes, with plenty of holiday picture opportunities along the way.

While sitting on Santa’s lap isn’t an option in 2020, visitors can still see him from a distance and take pictures with Tommy the Real Elf as well.

Tickets and reservations are required to visit Jack Frost, and can be purchased online.

The farm opens at 4 p.m. every day, and will stay open until January 10, 2021.