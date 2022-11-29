CHICAGO – On this “Giving Tuesday,” many people are going out of their way to show support for those in need.

But that effort continues after that day and the holiday season when charity is on many people’s minds.

That’s why the Christmas Every Day organization is doing what it can to aid those who are need of help the entire year long. Founder Cassandra Lewis and volunteers create gift bags that are delivered to shelters, retirement homes, those on the streets, and other places where someone is in need of a little help.

Cassandra joined WGN Weekend Morning News on Sunday to discuss the organization with anchor Sean Lewis. You can watch that full segment in the video above.

You can learn more about Christmas Every Day by clicking here.