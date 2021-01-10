Children’s bookstore gives parents, kids tools for tough conversations

CHICAGO — A children’s bookstore in the South Loop is utilizing children’s books to help parents have conversations with children on a variety of difficult topics in a difficult time.

“They’re looking for books to help them have hard conversations with their children,” Keewa Nurullah said. Nurullah is an employee of ‘Kido’ the book store specializing on tough topics for children.

The store has books that parents can read to children about a variety of difficult topics, including racial unrest, the COVID-19 pandemic and recent violence. The books cover all the experiences children have and the questions many have.

‘Kido’ also has clothes and educational toys for children seven and under.