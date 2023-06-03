Sterling Harris, choreographer of the Chicago Tap Teater, joins WGN Weekend Morning News to talk about the 20th anniversary of the dance company and how he was able to choreograph it.

With a background in Neuroscience, Harris was able to combine his passion of music and dance with science in the milestone performance to take place next week.

