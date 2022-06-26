Supporting the next generation of women executives. That’s the mission of Female Strong.

Emily Smith started the non-profit nine years ago.

“Eighty-five percent of girls believe they will be as successful as girls at age 8 by the time. That drops to only 35 percent,” she said.

Female Strong offers hands on programming and mentorship opportunities designed to expose young girls to future careers in leadership.

While numbers are improving, nationwide women still remain underrepresented in executive level positions in Corporate America.

More information at femalestrong.org

They’re gearing up for Idea Camp this summer for girls in grades 6th – 8th.

There’s a virtual camp and free slots are still available for the week long in-person camp starting on July 25in Chicago. The girls will hear directly from women executives about their own journeys to the top.

“I really do feel like this camp makes girls more confident,” Smith said. “(And) ultimately solve some of the inequality that exists today.”