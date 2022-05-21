The Chicago Academy for the Arts is one of the top visual and performing arts schools in the nation. It’s alumni include SNL star Cecily Strong and Kevin Miles, the current “Jake from State Farm.”

This year, CAA is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Mayor Lori Lightfoot declared last Saturday, 5/14/2022, the Chicago Academy for the Arts Day in Chicago.



Recent graduate India Renteria and theatre department head Ben Dicke joined the Weekend Morning team to tell us more about the school and what its legacy means.