A non-profit organization ‘Erase PTSD Now,’ is raising awareness around PTSD by classifying it as an injury. Dr. Eugene Lipoc, the medical director at Stella Trauma Centers and Dr. Frank Ochberg, a pioneer in Trauma Science.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.