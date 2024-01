CEO of ‘Aspiritech’ Tara May joins WGN Weekend Morning News to share more on the 15-year anniversary of the organization that has a mission of meaningful employment of individuals on the autism spectrum in tech. The organization is hosting a fundraiser this month to raise money for the organization.

