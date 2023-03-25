Ladies of Virtue, a leadership and mentoring program for Black women in Chicago communities, is now launching the ‘This Black Girl’ campaign to celebrate the accomplishments of thousands of women who have gone through their program and show girls throughout the city what they can achieve.

Ladies of Virtuem director of Programming Kenya Mercer joins us in the studio to share more.

