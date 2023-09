CHICAGO — Brookfield Zoo animals are reppin’ the Chicago Bears sprit.

Axhi, a 28-year-old d brown bear, Carolyn, one of the sealions and Nigerian swarf goats showed up for their home team.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.