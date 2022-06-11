OAK PARK, Ill. — A goat farm on the West Side is teaming up with an Oak Park brewery.
The experience gives people the opportunity to hang with the animals and then grab a beer.
Glenn Art farm has paired up with One Lake Brewing for a one-of-a-kind experience that starts with the goats.
Early in the morning the goats get milked and then they run down the alley to the quarter acre pasture. You can hang with the goats and then walk two blocks over for craft beer. The brewery overlooks Austin and Lake streets.
Every beer starts with grain that is brewed onsite. You can pair that with a plate of fish and chips.
The goats give the neighborhood an alternative of things to do.
One Lake Brewing
1 Lake Street
Oak Park, IL, 60302
onelakebrewing.com
GlennArt Farm
5749 W. Midway Park
Chicago, IL 60644
glennartfarm.com
Tickets to Brews n ‘Baahhs’
feverup.com/m/91849