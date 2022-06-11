OAK PARK, Ill. — A goat farm on the West Side is teaming up with an Oak Park brewery.

The experience gives people the opportunity to hang with the animals and then grab a beer.

Glenn Art farm has paired up with One Lake Brewing for a one-of-a-kind experience that starts with the goats.

Early in the morning the goats get milked and then they run down the alley to the quarter acre pasture. You can hang with the goats and then walk two blocks over for craft beer. The brewery overlooks Austin and Lake streets.

Every beer starts with grain that is brewed onsite. You can pair that with a plate of fish and chips.

The goats give the neighborhood an alternative of things to do.

One Lake Brewing

1 Lake Street

Oak Park, IL, 60302

onelakebrewing.com

GlennArt Farm

5749 W. Midway Park

Chicago, IL 60644

glennartfarm.com

Tickets to Brews n ‘Baahhs’

feverup.com/m/91849