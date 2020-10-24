Boo Fest at Museum of Science and Industry has spooky fun for the whole family

CHICAGO — Part scary, part family friendly. A limited Halloween exhibit at the Museum of Science and Industry gives you both.

Boo Fest has rooms full of things that will scare the heck out of the little ones and some that won’t.

And what would the Museum of Science and Industry be without an interactive exhibit? One of them includes dropping a pumpkin from 25 feet.

Another is a learning lab where you can touch an eyeball.

You can learn how to make frankenslime with a little water, a little borax and a little glue.

So put on your best Halloween costume, hang onto your kids and have a blast. Boo Fest is free and runs through Nov. 1. Two weeks later, it’s time for the holiday tree exhibit. It goes by so fast, doesn’t it?

Museum of Science and Industry



Boo Fest

Ends Nov. 1

Tickets: msichicago.org/boofest

Christmas Around the World and Holidays of Light

Nov. 13-Jan. 3

Tickets: msichicago.org/holidays