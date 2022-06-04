CHICAGO — If you don’t have a boat or a friend with a boat, you can still go boating.

Marcella Raymond took us to the Chicago River where boat rentals are the way to go.

At Chicago Boat Rentals you get a five-minute lesson on driving and safety. They have several pontoons that fit 6-8 people. If you’re looking for a little more luxury, you can rent a yacht with your own captain.

It’s perfect for surprise engagements, bachelorette parties, anniversaries or birthdays.

Chicago Boat Rentals

chicagoboatrentals.com

Instagram: @chicagoboatrentals