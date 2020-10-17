Be An Arts Hero campaign pushing for relief bill amid pandemic

The arts and culture industry is experiencing substantial losses during the pandemic.

The Brookings Institute estimates that by July this year, the industry lost over $157 billion and over 2.5 million jobs.

Chicago native Matthew-Lee Erlbach is leading a national campaign for a financial relief bill.

He’s written for TV and theater, performed on TV and off-Broadway. He’s currently working on a project with Rainn Wilson.

He joined WGN Weekend Morning News to talk about the push for an arts and culture relief bill that is going through Congress.