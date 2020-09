CHICAGO — For the first 34 years of his life Michael Fosberg believed he was white — then he discovered his African American heritage.

This life-changing event led to a remarkable journey of self-discovery. He writes about that in his new book “Nobody Wants to Talk About It: Race, Identity and the Difficulties in Forging Meaningful Conversations.”

Fosberg joined WGN Weekend Morning News to talk about his book.

For more information about the book visit incognitotheplay.com.