The author of the new book “Why Calories Don’t Count: How We Got the Science of Weight Loss Wrong” joined the WGN Weekend Morning News to dispel myths people have about calories.

Dr. Giles Yeo, is an obesity expert at the University of Cambridge. He talked about these five common calorie myths people have:

All Calories Are Equal. All ‘ultra-processed’ foods are bad. Carbs are evil. Animal protein is better than plant protein Fat is evil.