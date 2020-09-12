Author of hitchhiking book ‘American Oz’ Michael Sean Comerford joins WGN Morning News

Michael Sean Comerford, author of ‘American Oz: An Astonishing Year Inside Traveling Carnivals at State Fairs and Festivals: Hitchhiking from California to New York, Alaska to Mexico” joins WGN Morning News to discuss his newly released book and year spent hitchhiking.

Comerford is a journalist who attended carnivals in ten states over the course of a year. He traveled more than 21,000 miles by train, bus, and thumb, before visiting a feeder town in Mexico that empties out each year as people travel to American carnivals.

For more information on Michael Sean Comerford and ‘American Oz’, visit Comerford’s website.