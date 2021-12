CHICAGO — Marcellas Reynolds is the author of the new book “Supreme Actresses: Iconic Black Women Who Revolutionized Hollywood.”

Through stunning photographs and personal interviews, he takes a deeper look at their groundbreaking careers and how they paved the way for each other.

Reynolds is in Chicago for a tea and book signing event this weekend.

The book signing event is Saturday at Brindille.

Brindille

534 N. Clark Street

2-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11

@marqueemarc

@brindillechicago