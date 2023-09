A new study shows restorative practices are more beneficial than traditional discipline for students. Dr Anjali Adukia from the University of Chicago and executive director Bessie Alcantara of Alternatives Inc. joined WGN Weekend Morning News to share more on their initiative towards restorative justice.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.