All things Christmas at Kehoe Designs popup Holiday Shoppe

With just 20 days left until Christmas, it’s go-time.

And the Holiday Shoppe with it’s five pop-up locations around Chicago is here to help.

Because of COVID, Tom Kehoe of Kehoe Designs Event Company had to change his business plan so a holiday pop-up shop idea was born.

Wreaths, garlands, centerpieces all come in unique designs from the team of artisans.

You can also find real Frasier fir trees that are available fully decorated.

WGN’s Marcella Raymond has details.

You can find them on Instagram at @greenmarketgarden and @msavafain