CHICAGO — The After School Matters program is celebrating 30 years of helping Chicago teens get summer and after school jobs.

After school and during the summer, teens who participate in the program earn a stipend while doing programs in the arts, communications and leadership, sports and STEM.

The CEO of After School Matters, Mary Ellen Caron, joined the WGN Weekend Morning News to talk about the impact the program has had on teens.

For more information visit afterschoolmatters.com.