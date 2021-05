CHICAGO — WGN’s Marcella Raymond was at a blood drive held in honor of a woman who passed away from a rare cancer.

Kim, 41, was diagnosed with a one-in-a-million combination of two different types of cancers. After her passing, her family put together a blood drive to help other cancer patients.

The blood drive is being held in Sugar Grove Saturday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and is open to those who want to donate.

For more information visit apintforkim.com.