GLENVIEW, Ill. — The Kohl Children’s Museum now has a permanent bee exhibit that teaches the next generation how to appreciate them.

WGN’s Marcella Raymond made some honey with Willie Pilipauskas beekeeper and owner of Willie’s Honey Company.

The museum is trying to raise awareness of the importance of bees especially for future generations — that’s why they opened this permanent exhibit with an outdoor and indoor area.

Kohl Children’s Museum

2100 Patriot Blvd.

Glenview, IL 60026