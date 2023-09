The eighth annual Chicago Men’s Fashion Awards is returning to showcase Chicago’s fashion scene and recognizes Chicago’s exceptional talents in the city.

David Sanchez, the co-chair of the costume council for the Men’s Fashion Awards joins WGN Weekend Morning News to share more.

The event takes place Thursday, Sept. 14 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Chicago History Museum.

For more information, visit: Home – Chicago History Museum