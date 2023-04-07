ISLAND LAKE, Ill. — Former WGN weatherman Jim Ramsey, who passed away April 8, 2022, is being honored by the Village of Island Lake, the place he called home.

Ramsey spent 30 of his 42 year weather forecasting career at WGN-TV before retiring in 2017.

Friday he was added to the village’s “Island Lake Notables Wall of Fame.” The event was open to the public. Speakers included his widow Leslie Ramsey along with former WGN colleague Jackie Bange.

WGN has honored Ramsey over the years including when he retired in 2017, a somber reflection of his life upon his death in 2022, and a WGN Morning News remembrance of his good natured appearances on the often lighthearted broadcast.

You can read his obituary here.