WGN-TV mourns the loss of former anchor Allison Payne

WGN-TV is mourning the loss of longtime former news anchor Allison Payne, who has passed away at the age of 57.

Payne was a 21-year veteran of WGN-TV, who was hired in 1990 as a 25-year-old out of Saginaw, Michigan. She went on to cover numerous important stories across the globe, including tracing former President Obama’s roots in Kenya and traveling to the Ivory Coast alongside Rev. Jesse Jackson.

Payne was a Detroit native who eventually called Chicago home for many years, playing an active role in the community by mentoring students and eventually establishing a foundation for students looking to enter the journalism field.

After a series of unfortunate health events, Payne and WGN parted ways in September 2011 as she returned to her hometown of Detroit.

Payne passed away in Detroit on September 1 at the age of 57.

Allison Payne was a monumental contributor to the history of WGN-TV, and we mourn her loss greatly.