Priority 1: New Stadium

In taking one of the most important roles in the franchise, Kevin Warren has a number of goals as he gets ready to take over the president and CEO role with the Bears.

When that officially happens in April, when he expects to step away from the Big Ten and start his full role in Lake Forest, his top priority is clear: Get a stadium built on the Arlington Heights site.

Warren was asked directly at his introductory news conference if that was the sole focus of the organization right now.

“100 percent,” said Warren in response.

The Bears have signed a purchase agreement for the Arlington Park property but the deal has still yet to officially close. In September 2022, the team released renderings of some of their initial plans for the site, which included a domed stadium.

While he expressed the franchise’s desire to get a new venue a few times during the news conference, he wasn’t ready to give a timeline for it.

“I’ll be able to answer that question to you in about six months when I’m able to sit down and really review things. It wouldn’t be proper for me to say it,” said Warren when asked the earliest realistic time the stadium could be opened. “I’ve got to really sit down and get the information, download it. I’ll be able to answer that — I’d be guessing right now.”

The All-Star defenseman comes through

As the Blackhawks start the second half of their season, many have their eye on the standings to see if they can finish low enough to get the best odds for the No. 1 pick in the NHL Draft.

But the team is still competing under new head coach Luke Richardson, and the efforts of the team’s lone 2023 All-Star helped bring home a victory.

Down by a goal to the Sabres at the United Center, Seth Jones scored a goal with 56 seconds left to force overtime and then won it with another score 2:24 into the extra session to give the Blackhawks a 4-3 victory.

It was Jones’ first multi-goal game of the 2022-2023 season as the team finished their seven-game homestand with a 4-3 record.

Northwestern’s game at Iowa postponed

In case you missed it, Northwestern men’s basketball’s game against Iowa scheduled for 8 p.m. Wednesday night has been postponed.

This has happened because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Wildcats’ basketball program. It’s the first time a game has been called off for Northwestern due to the virus this season.

No make-up date has been set.

DePaul hosts No. 8 Xavier at 7:30 p.m. at Wintrust Arena while Loyola hosts Saint Louis at 6 p.m. at Gentile Arena.