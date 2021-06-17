WGN, Nexstar celebrate Founder’s Day with work at food bank, blood drive



One box at a time, one donation at a time can add up to big things.



That’s the hope today as WGN employees spend the day giving back.



The effort started early Thursday morning. A group at the greater Chicago Food Depository loaded hundreds of boxes of food that will be shipped out to families in need. Over 35,000 pounds of food was packed for a total of nearly 30,000 meals. Additionally nearly $2,500 was raised which will provide over 7,000 meals to feed Chicagoland’s hungry.

A few miles away at WGN, a blood mobile from Vitalant accepted donations. Keep in mind blood donations slowed down during the pandemic. Thursday nearly 50 units were donated that will save over 125 lives.

And this day of service couldn’t have come at a better time. With volunteer efforts stalled over the last year – this is one way to kick start community service after a year-long pandemic.

You can learn more and help these organizations on their websites:

https://www.vitalant.org/

https://www.chicagosfoodbank.org/