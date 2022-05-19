ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. — The Big Bounce America is crisscrossing the country with its 16,000 square foot world record setting bounce house, along with three other massive inflatables, and the Chicago Area gets its turn to jump in July.

Tickets are on sale for then July 22-24 event at Busse Forest Park in Elk Grove Village. Prices vary based on the day and session, but every ticket includes a dedicated time slot for the World’s Largest Bounce House and up to three-hours of unlimited jumping on all other features.

Sessions are broken down by age with four options: toddlers (ages 3 and younger), juniors (ages 7 and younger), bigger kids (ages 15 and younger), and adults only (ages 16 and older. An adult is required to supervise and of the kid sessions.

Get your tickets here.

The World’s Largest Bounce House is the tour’s feature-piece and stands 32 feet tall at its highest point. Giant slides, ball pits, climbing towers, basketball hoops and a DJ fill this Guinness-certified record holding inflatable.

A 900 foot long obstacle course accompanies, named The Giant, will challenge even the most competitive spirit with 50 different obstacles to bounce through on the way to victory.

Sport Slam is an air-filled arena featuring goals, nets, hoops and balls of several varieties. It includes special zones for climbing and a “battle zone” where friends new and old can compete in a test of skill and athleticism.

Finally, airSPACE aims to take bounce-lovers out of this world. The space-themed section features a spaceship maze, an alien playground filled with moon craters and ball pits, and a giant five-lane slide beckoning the brave.