WGN News Now Sports Talk: Paul M. Banks discusses his ‘Transatlantic Passage’ book along with soccer in America

CHICAGO – You might notice that there are a number of fans at pubs around dawn checking out a soccer match that’s happening across the Atlantic Ocean.

At first, it was only a few die-hards who’d get up early to watch the action, but as interest in European soccer grows in America, those numbers are growing. In the process, the game overseas is having an impact on the game that’s played locally.

Paul M. Banks explored this in his new book “Transatlantic Passage,” which is being released this month. As it does, the author and owner of TheSportsBank.net was the first guest on WGN News Now’s Sports Talk on Wednesday.

