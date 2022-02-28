Without an MVC regular season title, Loyola prepares for ‘Arch Madness’

CHICAGO – It would have been the first of two ideal farewells for the team as they prepare to exit the Missouri Valley Conference at the end of this academic year.

But after Saturday, Loyola will now have to try to earn a split of that ideal ending, and there’s a good chance they’ll need to if they hope to be dancing in March.

In a hard-fought contest in Cedar Falls, the Ramblers fell short in what was The Valley’s regular season championship game against Northern Iowa. The Panthers finished the extra period strong in a 102-96 victory that gives them the conference title outright.

Meanwhile, Loyola not only was denied the shot for back-to-back MVC titles for the fourth time in five years, but their chances of getting an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament took a severe hit. Considered a likely candidate for being one of the last teams in before Saturday, the Ramblers now must likely run the table at “Arch Madness” in St. Louis in order to make the “Big Dance” for a second-straight year.

The road to do so will begin on Friday afternoon at 2:30 PM, when fourth-seeded Loyola will take on fifth-seeded Bradley in the second round game. If they win, they have a good shot to face Northern Iowa again, since they’ll face the winner of the #8 Illinois State – #9 Indiana State match-up on Thursday.

Despite the disappointment of Saturday, head coach Drew Valentine praised his group for their efforts in the regular season finale while also reinforcing his belief in the group come March.

“The shots that every single person stepped up and made, we just had that look out there on the court like we we’re a championship-level team,” said Valentine. “I still believe we are.”

They’ll have to show it over the course of three days in St. Louis if they hope to show their potential in “March Madness.”