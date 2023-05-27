INDIANAPOLIS — While there are some things that are different from his first time at the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” there are two things that certainly haven’t changed for a driver from Burr Ridge.

David Malukas will take part in his second Indianapolis 500 Sunday and is proud to represent Chicagoland as he joins the 33-car grid for the famed motorsports event.

“All around, my team, myself, we’re all Chicago based,” said the 21-year-old driver. “It feels like we’re bringing that Chicago home into Indy. I feel like it’s really nice that the whole Chicago people have a certain car they can go for.”

Yet the greatest motivation for Malukas remains his family – especially the person who has been with him every step of the way and plays a big part in getting him on the track.

“Every time we leave circuit, me and my dad, we always look each other in the eye and just can’t believe it, we’re actually here,” said David of his father, Henry Malukas, in an interview with WGN News Now before the race.

He is the owner of HMD Motorsports, who along with Dale Coyne Racing have aided Malukas in his first two years in the NTT IndyCar Series. Henry has been a constant supporter of David’s racing career since he was just starting out in go-karts at the age of seven.

Since then, Malukus has taken part in the Formula 4 UAE Championship, US F200 National Championship, Pro Mazda Championship, Formula Regional Americas Championship, and Indy Lights (Now Indy NXT).

On that journey, his father has been with him every step of the way with HMD Motorsports.

“It’s very cool and we’re enjoying every moment, and we’re very grateful for everything that’s kinda clicked on gone our way,” said Malukas. “I’m really happy to go through all the experiences that we did with my dad.”

That includes the 107th running of the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” on Sunday, where Malukas will start 23rd in his HMD Motorsports/Dale Coyne Racing Honda-powered machine along with 32 other cars.

Malukas says his dad will be in the famed Turn 1 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway when the race goes green after 11 a.m. central time on Sunday. He’ll be watching as David has another great moment continuing his racing dream.

“It’s more of him just being a really big fan of IndyCar, and seeing his son be able to be a part of it,” said Malukas. “It’s very cool, and I’m very happy to have him here.”

