National Geographic has released its list of “25 breathtaking places and experiences for 2023” and Chicagoans don’t have to go far to find their next adventure.

Making the list along with exotic and worldly places as the Azores, Cairo, Egypt and Choquequirao, Peru is … Milwaukee, Wisconsin!

That’s right! The city straight up I-94 and home of the Brewers.

Global editors grouped the 25 cities into five categories; Community, Nature, Culture, Family, and Adventure. They added that all of the destinations are ahead of the curve and under the radar and locations that ignite the traveling spirit.

Milwaukee was listed under the “Community: Where conservation benefits everyone” category and National Geographic wrote the following summary:

Spend a long weekend in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, a vibrant Great Lakes city that celebrates its cultural community as much as its breweries. National Geographic

It also praised Milwaukee as “Wisconsin’s biggest and liveliest city combines a blue-collar, back-thumping energy with a close-knit creative community that’s turning heads beyond the Great Lakes.”

Editors cited Milwaukee’s musuems, breweries, Riverside promenades, Deer District, Historic Third Ward, Milwaukee Public Market and development projects in its traditional neighborhoods for making it a city to watch.

(AP Photo/Carrie Antlfinger)

(AP Photo/Carrie Antlfinger)

(AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

(Darren Hauck/AP Images for Harley-Davidson)

Other destinations listed under this category are:

Dodecanese Islands, Greece

Alberta, Canada

Laos

Ghana

Only three other U.S. destinations made the list and they are:

Big Bend National Park in Texas

The International African American Museum in Charleston, South Carolina

Less visited areas of the state of Utah

You can check out the full list of “25 breathtaking places and experiences for 2023” here.