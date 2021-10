One vote was all that separated a convicted cop killer from freedom. The Illinois Prisoner Review Board voted 7-6 to deny parole for Ronnie Carrasquillo, who was convicted of killing Chicago police officer Terry Loftus in the 1970’s.

As WGN Investigates reported in 2020: A small group of Illinois inmates, including Carasquillo, are eligible to petition for release because they were convicted before Illinois abolished discretionary parole in 1978. In many cases it falls to the victims’ families and friends to testify at hearings year after year to keep their loved one’s killer locked-up. “The message is pretty clear: That it’s alright and eventually you will be free and we will still have a police officer whose life was taken,” Ellen Harrington, the cousin of murdered Chicago cop Terry Loftus, told WGN in 2020.