Winter Storm Warning: What can Illinois expect? Livestream about 3 p.m.

WATCHING WINTER LIVE – WGN’s weather team goes through the latest data on the impending winter storm in this special edition of Watching Winter Live. Governor Pritzker has preemptively declared every county in the state a disaster area to enable all available state assets to assist where needed.

Watches and warnings for Chicagoland go into effect beginning 8 p.m. Tuesday and run through 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The incoming storm’s precipitation won’t begin as snow. It’s to start off as patchy rain which modeling suggests begins to put in an appearance in the city beginning in the 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. timeframe Tuesday. The shift to snow is projected to take place in Chicago during the 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. timeframe.

