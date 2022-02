Winter Storm Warning remains for the Chicago area as snow continues to fall.

WATCHING WINTER LIVE – WGN meteorologist Mike Janssen discusses the snow storm currently gripping most of Chicagoland; what has happened so far and what is left to come.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

As WGN forecasted, it’s a very different story depending on where you are with little to no snow up north and climbing totals to the south.

Tune in for the livestream at about 10:10 a.m.