CHICAGO – The time has come for the Bears to start sorting out a few things about their 2022 season. That’s what training camp is for, after all.

It’s up to Matt Eberflus to figure out how to put the players assembled by first year general manager Ryan Poles in the right place ahead of the September 11th opener against the 49ers at Soldier Field. The first year head coach has a lot of positions to fill after a number of departures this past offseason.

That’s why expectations for this group aren’t exactly the highest heading into the 2022 campaign as so many variables make it hard for many to see faith. The term “rebuild” has been thrown around plenty this offseason, and it may very well be apt when the team takes the field.

But it is the NFL, where there are always a few surprises, so it’s hard to know for sure which direction the team will go.

Will DeWitt of CHGO was at Halas Hall to witness the start of the molding of this Bears’ team by the new coaching staff this week, and he joined WGN News Now Sports Talk to discuss what he’s seen so far.

He discussed Roquan Smith’s current position, where he sits on the PUP list waiting for a new contract extension, while Robert Quinn is practicing full despite trade rumors swirling around him. Justin Fields has a new offense building around him this offseason from the receivers to the offensive line, which very much remains in flux.

