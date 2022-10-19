OAK LAWN – They can’t even walk or talk yet, but some pint-sized trick or treaters are already in the Halloween Spirit.
In fact, you might say they’re too cute to spook.
Babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU) of Advocate Children’s Hospitals aren’t letting being hospitalized for their very first Halloween dampen their spirit.
The wicked cute patients have dressed up in tiny costumes that just might put a spell on you!
It’s all part of the NICU’s annual Halloween Costume Bash and social media contest.
Parents dressed the babies up in a costume of their choice, snapped a photo and submitted it.
This year’s costumes include Irish dancers, scuba divers, ketchup & mustard, Batman, Wonder Woman, pumpkins, a lion, a sweet pea, a Very Hungry Caterpillar, a screaming mandrake, a boxer, Boo from Monsters Inc., penguins, Woody from Toy Story, a vampire, Minnie Mouse, a skeleton, a ballerina, and Superman.
The public can vote on their favorite costume by “liking” photos on the hospital’s Facebook page up until noon on Friday, Oct. 28, and the photos with the most reactions will win a prize.
Prizes include an activity center and other fun items to be announced.