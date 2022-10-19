Cast your vote for the preemie with the your favorite costume

OAK LAWN – They can’t even walk or talk yet, but some pint-sized trick or treaters are already in the Halloween Spirit.

In fact, you might say they’re too cute to spook.

Babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU) of Advocate Children’s Hospitals aren’t letting being hospitalized for their very first Halloween dampen their spirit.

The wicked cute patients have dressed up in tiny costumes that just might put a spell on you!

It’s all part of the NICU’s annual Halloween Costume Bash and social media contest.

Parents dressed the babies up in a costume of their choice, snapped a photo and submitted it.

Baby Karam’s vampire costume is fang-tastic

Cute as can be Ketchup and Mustard twins Joseph and Annemarie

Baby Benny is The Very Hungry Caterpillar

Twins Jack and Teddy as cute penguins and-fishermen

You’ve got a friend in Baby Kemper as Woody from Toy Story

Identical twin scuba divers Dalen and Trey

Little Lennon is a screaming mandrake from Harry Potter

Identical twin Irish dancers Keeley and Hannah









Baby Sofia makes dreams come true as an adorable Minnie Mouse

It’s a bird. It’s a plane. It’s Super Xavier!

Baby Jackson dressed as perfect pumpkin

Pink Power! Mommy and Daddy’s little fighter Alaysia

Baby Giana is Boo from Monsters Inc.

Spicy duo! Ketchup and mustard twins JJ and Cameron

Baby Tylan the cuddly lion

Baby Benjamin the Great Pumpkin

Girl Powe! Baby Siena as Wonder Woman!

Tiny but mighty! Baby Batman Cameron

This year’s costumes include Irish dancers, scuba divers, ketchup & mustard, Batman, Wonder Woman, pumpkins, a lion, a sweet pea, a Very Hungry Caterpillar, a screaming mandrake, a boxer, Boo from Monsters Inc., penguins, Woody from Toy Story, a vampire, Minnie Mouse, a skeleton, a ballerina, and Superman.

The public can vote on their favorite costume by “liking” photos on the hospital’s Facebook page up until noon on Friday, Oct. 28, and the photos with the most reactions will win a prize.

Prizes include an activity center and other fun items to be announced.