OAK LAWN – They can’t even walk or talk yet, but some pint-sized trick or treaters are already in the Halloween Spirit.

In fact, you might say they’re too cute to spook.

Babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU) of Advocate Children’s Hospitals aren’t letting being hospitalized for their very first Halloween dampen their spirit.

The wicked cute patients have dressed up in tiny costumes that just might put a spell on you!
It’s all part of the NICU’s annual Halloween Costume Bash and social media contest.

Parents dressed the babies up in a costume of their choice, snapped a photo and submitted it.

  • Baby Karam’s vampire costume is fang-tastic
  • Cute as can be Ketchup and Mustard twins Joseph and Annemarie
  • Baby Benny is The Very Hungry Caterpillar
  • Twins Jack and Teddy as cute penguins and-fishermen
  • You’ve got a friend in Baby Kemper as Woody from Toy Story
  • Identical twin scuba divers Dalen and Trey
  • Little Lennon is a screaming mandrake from Harry Potter
  • Identical twin Irish dancers Keeley and Hannah
  • Baby Sofia makes dreams come true as an adorable Minnie Mouse
  • It’s a bird. It’s a plane. It’s Super Xavier!
  • Baby Jackson dressed as perfect pumpkin
  • Pink Power! Mommy and Daddy’s little fighter Alaysia
  • Baby Giana is Boo from Monsters Inc.
  • Spicy duo! Ketchup and mustard twins JJ and Cameron
  • Baby Tylan the cuddly lion
  • Baby Benjamin the Great Pumpkin
  • Girl Powe! Baby Siena as Wonder Woman!
  • Tiny but mighty! Baby Batman Cameron

This year’s costumes include Irish dancers, scuba divers, ketchup & mustard, Batman, Wonder Woman, pumpkins, a lion, a sweet pea, a Very Hungry Caterpillar, a screaming mandrake, a boxer, Boo from Monsters Inc., penguins, Woody from Toy Story, a vampire, Minnie Mouse, a skeleton, a ballerina, and Superman.

The public can vote on their favorite costume by “liking” photos on the hospital’s Facebook page up until noon on Friday, Oct. 28, and the photos with the most reactions will win a prize.

Prizes include an activity center and other fun items to be announced.