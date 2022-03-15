CHICAGO, IL – Do you look at your smartphone when you’re out with others? Or have you noticed people pull out their smartphone and start to fidget with it while out with you?

Well, a new study believes may know the reason why people tend to jump on their devices instead of socializing with the person or people they’re with.

3.8 billion people own a smartphon. The device is hard to put down for many which can cause some slips in social etiquette.

Researchers at Norwegian University of Science and Technology interviewed nearly 200 people and found three main reasons.

Checking social media, sending a text or an email is the main reason for most people to use their phone when out with others.

People also pretend to be on the phone to avoid talking to the person they’re with, or act like they are busy, so they don’t have to talk to anyone is the second reason. Researchers said people may do this because they have anxiety and want to avoid face to face social situations.

And, lastly, people use their phone to share video or photos such as pictures of their kids, house, or vacation pictures, that just can’t wait.

Researchers encourage you to be social and focus on the person that’s with you when you’re out. They also add that if you do have to check your phone, to be polite and give them a quick explanation as to why you need to use it.

You can read more on this study in the journal Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute.